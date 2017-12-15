Now Playing 5 Things We Want to See in the Final Season of The Originals

That's a wrap.

The cast and crew of The Originals have bid adieu to the New Orleans set after wrapping on the show's series finale, and although we already have a few reasons to believe that Klaroline is the show's endgame (and these pictures certainly don't hurt that theory), it's still pretty gulp-worthy to behold the fang-gang filming their very last episode ever.

Executive Producer Julie Plec shared a shot of herself with Candice King, in which the actress was all smiles while ready for her close-up as one-half of the storied duo that's become some hotly anticipated canon for both The Originals and The Vampire Diaries.

Set selfie with @craccola and @lpetzke. A post shared by julieplec (@julieplec) on Dec 14, 2017 at 2:22pm PST

Plec shared this shot of Joseph Morgan and Daniel Gillies as onscreen brothers Klaus and Elijah, respectively, sharing a quiet moment together in The Big Easy, which is a welcome change of pace from all the chaos that has consumed their family for so many years.

She also shared this dailies snap of in action as Klaus, one of the eponymous originals of the series.

News bulletin: @therealjosephmorgan is a gift. A post shared by julieplec (@julieplec) on Dec 14, 2017 at 2:51pm PST

Meanwhile, Morgan and Gillies shared these dual videos of themselves seated in the same bench just before shooting of that scene commenced. And the two confirmed that, yes, this was the final scene to be filmed of the entire series. Agh, the feels!

Final scene #theoriginals #rehearsalsup A post shared by Joseph Morgan (@therealjosephmorgan) on Dec 14, 2017 at 10:43pm PST

Last, but certainly not least, Morgan also posted this shot of himself with his onscreen siblings, including Claire Holt, aka Rebekah, with the gut-punching caption, "Always and forever."

Always and Forever #lastday A post shared by Joseph Morgan (@therealjosephmorgan) on Dec 14, 2017 at 5:13pm PST

It was only a few months ago that we had to say goodbye to the Salvatores and the TVD saga, and now The Originals are done, too? SOB. Somehow, it seemed like both of the shows, like so many of their characters, would be eternal, but alas. Here we are at the end. Again.

The Originals will return for its final season in 2018.

(Full disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS, one of the CW's parent companies.)