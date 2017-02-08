

Season 5 of Orange Is the New Black will premiere on Friday, June 9, Netflix announced Wednesday at a press event.

Star Danielle Brooks said last month that the entirety of the new season takes place over a three-day period in Litchfield. Our guess is that the new season picks up right where Season 4 left off, with Daya Diaz (Dascha Polanco) pointing a loaded gun at two of the prison guards during a riot following the death of Poussey (Samira Wiley).

Netflix also released a short teaser for the new season, though aside from highlighting several of the main characters, including Piper (Taylor Schilling), Nicky (Natasha Lyonne) and Daya with that gun in hand, it doesn't give fans much to go on. Look for a more fleshed-out trailer to be released in the coming weeks.

Per usual, all 13 episodes of Season 5 will be released simultaneously on June 9.