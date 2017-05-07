

Several members of the One Tree Hill cast reunited over the weekend for EyeCon Wilmington, a convention honoring the beloved WB-turned-CW show, which was filmed in the North Carolina town throughout its nine-season run.

On Sunday, Robert Buckley posted a group photo to his Instagram. Captioned "OTH (partial) family reunion," Buckley posed alongside fellow alums Lindsey McKeon, Shantel VanSanten, Sophia Bush, Brett Claywell, Ashley Rickards, Antwon Tanner, Stephen Coletti, and Michael Copon.

OTH (partial) family reunion. A post shared by Robert Buckley (@robertearlbuckley) on May 7, 2017 at 10:07am PDT

Clearly this was purely a work trip for these former co-stars and not one bit fun.

We only cried a little. Swear. 💙 #WilmingtonWives #BiscuitBabes A post shared by Sophia Bush (@sophiabush) on May 6, 2017 at 5:08pm PDT

Yep. All business. Not a shred of real bromance in sight.

Caption please? @StephenColletti @robertearlbuckley #rtth #onetreehill #oth A post shared by Eyecon: Celebrity Reunions (@eyecon3000) on May 6, 2017 at 8:22am PDT

And they totally weren't trying to stoke the fires of racy fanfic or anything, either.

Sundays, am I right? A post shared by Robert Buckley (@robertearlbuckley) on May 7, 2017 at 7:22am PDT

This isn't the first time the cast of One Tree Hill has gotten together since the show went off the air -- they frequently attend conventions all over the world. They also joined forces for an exciting photo shoot back in 2015.

Of course, there were still several prominent faces missing from this year's get together -- including Chad Michael Murray and James Lafferty -- but for One Tree Hill fans, seeing so many members of the old gang back together again is definitely a delight.