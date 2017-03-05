Netflix's One Day at a Time, a re-imagining of the classic Norman Lear sitcom that focuses on a modern-day Cuban-American family, has been renewed for a second season.

The reboot, developed by Gloria Calderon Kellett and Mike Royce, premiered its 13-episode first season on Jan. 6 to critical acclaim. It stars Justina Machado as Penelope Alvarez, a military veteran who's working as a nurse and raising two kids on her own after recently separating from her husband; and Rita Moreno as her eccentric mother Lydia.

In a throwback to the original, Penelope's building manager is a man named Schneider, played by Todd Grinnell. Lear is also an executive producer on the reboot.

Season 2 will also consist of 13 episodes, but a premiere date has not yet been announced.

Deadline first reported the news of the renewal, and Royce shared a video on social media of cast members celebrating the announcement.

Season 1 of One Day at a Time is currently on Netflix.