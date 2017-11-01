A new face is headed to Hyperion Heights and you might even recognize her parents.

Tiera Skovbye, who plays Betty's older sister Polly on Riverdale, has been tapped for a recurring role on Once Upon a Time as Robin Hood (Sean Maguire) and Zelena's (Rebecca Mader) grown-up daughter, TVLine reports. Robin is described as a strong-willed rebel struggling with her identity as the child of a powerful witch and a recognizable thief.

When we meet her in Episode 10, she'll attempt to break free of their shadows by setting off on her own adventure. It's unclear how she'll get along with Henry (Andrew J. West), Jacinda (Dania Ramirez) and the rest of the Hyperion Heights gang, but we do know that she'll be the love interest of someone on the series.

Zelena is also slated to appear in several episodes this season, so we're holding out hope for a reunion between mother and daughter. Robin Hood, on the other hand, will not return as he was killed by Hades last season.

Once Upon a Time airs Fridays at 8/7c on ABC.