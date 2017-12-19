Once Upon a Time may have lost a few characters going into its seventh season, but that doesn't mean we haven't gotten to see a few fan favorites this year.

Emma Swan (Jennifer Morrison), young Henry Mills (Jared Gilmore), Belle (Emilie de Ravin) and even Zelena (Rebecca Mader) have popped in so far, but two characters we're simply dying to see again are Snow White (Ginnifer Goodwin) and Prince Charming (Josh Dallas). Naturally, we took the question of Snowing's potential return to executive producers Eddy Kitsis and Adam Horowitz to get the scoop.

"We remain very, very close with [Josh Dallas and Ginnifer Goodwin]. They are two of our dearest friends," Kitsis told TV Guide. "I think the fun thing about Once Upon a Time is people can come in and out even when they're dead, meaning that the world is always open for people to return. Whether it will be this year or not, we're not sure yet. I definitely think we'll see some familiar faces in the second half of the season."

We'll just ignore that Kitsis used the word "dead" alongside a discussion of Snow and Charming's return. Nobody panic... right? Either way, it sounds like there may be opportunities for Snow and Charming to show up this year, but nothing has been decided on yet.

What's interesting though is the confirmation that there are more familiar faces set to appear in the back half of the season. Once Upon a Time has lost several characters over the years — some left alive, some less lucky — so there is a pretty huge pool of potential cameos from old characters.

Given that Robin (Tiera Skovbye) is all grown up and falling in love with Alice (Rose Reynolds), it would be nice to see her father, Robin Hood (Sean Maguire), make a quick appearance for a heart to heart. Rumbelle fans are obviously hoping that Belle will pop in again, even if it's just in a ghostly dream sequence. Personally, we're kind of hoping all this Wonderland talk will miraculously make Regina's (Lana Parrilla) mother Cora (Barbara Hershey) reappear.

Who do you hope makes a surprising return when Once Upon a Time Season 7 returns?

Once Upon a Time returns March 2, 2018 at 8/7c on ABC.