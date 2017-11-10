Now that we know that Drizella (Adelaide Kane) is awake on Once Upon a Time, you'd think she'd slot right into the villain category with her mother and her wicked witch ally. After all, she's definitely got destruction on the brain — Victoria's (Gabrielle Anwar) destruction, in particular — and she's got the menacing smile down pat.

Unfortunately, Drizella isn't fitting into any stereotypes, and her little adventure with Regina (Lana Parrilla) only made her true colors even harder to figure out. There's so much about Drizella that harkens back to the young, angry girl Regina used to be. She's got an evil, controlling mother, hellbent on wedding her daughter to nobility, whether she wants it or not. She's even got some nascent magic and a distinct dark side that could lead her down a dangerous path.

Drizella seemed hellbent on making the same vengeful mistakes Regina made, and after finding out Tremaine planned to rip her heart out in order to revive her sister Anastasia, it's pretty hard to blame her. It's even starting to look like she was the one to cast the new curse, not her mother. The real culprit is still fuzzy, since Tremaine is also awake and truly believes her daughter isn't.

Back in Hyperion Heights, Hook continued to search for the elusive Eloise Gardener, while Ronnie tried to get to the bottom of that photo of her and Henry in Storybrooke.

After some pretty damning evidence (how else would she be able to replicate Regina Mills' signature exactly?) Ronnie had to face the fact that something was seriously off with her life. Just when you thought she was finding out the truth for herself though, Drizella swooped in to prove that she'd been pushing Ronnie in the right direction all along so she could wake her up.

Awake Regina? Sounds great, right?!

Nope. The only upside to Regina being awake is that she remembered something horrible Drizella did before the curse was cast to ensure no one would break it. Our guess? There's a failsafe that will ensure something awful befalls Henry (Andrew J. West) and/or Lucy (Alison Fernandez) if it gets broken. Regina protects her family fiercely, no matter what, which is what Drizella was no doubt counting on.

Henry and Jacinda (Dania Ramirez) might be more doomed than ever though now that Regina will do just about anything to keep true love's kiss from happening.

