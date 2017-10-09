Once Upon a Time returned for its rebooted seventh season with several of our favorite characters, but noticeably missing was Emma (Jennifer Morrison). Well, thanks to photos for the season's second episode -- airing this Friday -- released by ABC, we know for certain that Emma is back.

However, the real news is that Emma may be... preggers?

In a boatload of photos to promote the episode, we see Emma reunited with a grown-up Henry (Andrew J. West) and Hook (Colin O'Donoghue), with the happy couple elated to be reunited. In one photo, Hook seems to be holding his hand over Emma's belly -- the international sign for "I'm pregnant!" -- as the two look at each lovingly.

While we're at it, we should also mention that in these reunion photos we see two Hooks, including one shot where the non-Colin O'Donoghue Hook appears to be telling the three something of concern. The ABC photos don't list an extra actor's name in the photos with the second Hook, so we're guessing this is one of those cases where Once Upon a Time promised to show us alternate versions of the same fairy tales. But why is he at this family reunion?

Take a look at the photos below and let's hear your theories!

Colin O'Donoghue, Andrew J. West, Jennifer Morrison; Once Upon a Time

Colin O'Donoghue, Andrew J. West, Jennifer Morrison; Once Upon a Time

Colin O'Donoghue, Andrew J. West, Jennifer Morrison; Once Upon a Time

Colin O'Donoghue, Andrew J. West, Jennifer Morrison; Once Upon a Time

Colin O'Donoghue, Andrew J. West, Jennifer Morrison; Once Upon a Time

Colin O'Donoghue, Andrew J. West, Jennifer Morrison; Once Upon a Time

Once Upon a Time airs Friday nights at 8/7c on ABC.