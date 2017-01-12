A tremor went through the Once Upon A Time fandom today as star Jennifer Morrison told podcast The Drop-In that her contract is ending, and expressed uncertainty about the future of the series.

"My contract ends in April on Once Upon a Time, I don't know what that means," she said. "They haven't picked up the show officially yet -- they might, they might not. We are just waiting now to see if the network decides to continue with the show -- and if they do continue with the show, if they're going to rework it to be something else, or if they're going to invite people to stay. We're just in a holding pattern right now."

The series is currently in the middle of its sixth season, but ABC has not said whether it will renew the show for a seventh series.

Tuesday at the Television Critics Association winter previews, ABC Chief Channing Dungey explained that Once Upon a Time showrunners Edward Kitsis and Adam Horowitz came in to discuss ideas for a seventh season that would springboard in a new direction. "Which doesn't necessarily mean that we're not bringing cast back," she said.

Necessarily?!?!

"It's just, how do you kind of hit the reset button in a way that gives you an opportunity to expand the stories that we're telling?"

Dungey didn't comment on whether there would be deaths, extended sleeping curses, or cast members exiting the show, but did say obliquely, "Whenever there's change, there's always transition."

Morrison for her part still seems pretty into her character Emma, the "Savior" and lynchpin of the series' multiple universes, telling podcast host Will Malnati:

"I have a really fierce loyalty to the show. I am fiercely protective of the character. I feel like so many amazing things have come to my life because of it. It's really made my life better in so many ways. I don't have any interest in abandoning something that is such a special part of my life, but I also know I don't have it in me to do it forever, so it's more about a life decision, and I don't even know how to make that life decision until I know what ABC even wants."

Once Upon A Time's Season 6 is set to return to ABC on Mar. 5th at 8/7c.