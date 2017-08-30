Now Playing Once Upon a Time: How Will the New Curse Effect Regina and Hook

Once Upon a Time is adding another fairytale character to Season 7, and it's someone we never expected to meet: Princess Tiana's mom!

Mekia Cox was cast earlier this year to play the froggy princess, and it seems like we'll be getting a pretty well-rounded story now that we know we'll also meet her mother, Eudora, played by Robin Givens.

Tiana's original story is set in New Orleans, but it doesn't sound like that will be the case with Once Upon a Time's take, according to Entertainment Weekly. Eudora is described as a loving mother and benevolent noblewoman in her character description, which doesn't exactly jive with the restaurant-working Tiana we knew from the Disney film.

We're not too worried though, since Once Upon a Time will be retelling quite a few Disney tales -- and in some cases, retelling their own retelling. Cinderella (Dania Ramirez) and her wicked stepmother, for example, are two characters we got familiar with in early seasons of Once Upon a Time, but have since been recast and reimagined for Season 7.

Once Upon a Time returns Friday, Oct. 6 at 8/7c on ABC.