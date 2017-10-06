Bravo has pulled the plug on its scripted comedy Odd Mom Out after three seasons.

Creator and star Jill Kargman announced the news on Instagram on Thursday. "Alas, all good things must come to an end, including this wacky gang ruining takes with peals of laughter," Kargman captioned a photo of herself with the cast. "I'm filled with pure GRATITUDE to @bravotv and my entire @NBC family for giving a 40-year-old mom the insanely incredibly opportunity to realize my dream of working in TV and I'm *so* excited for what lies ahead."

Inspired by Kargman's real life and novel Momzillas, Odd Mom Out starred as Kargman as Jill Weber, a mother who doesn't fit in with the wealthy mothers of New York's Upper East Side. In addition to Kargman, it also starred Abby Elliott, Andy Buckley, KK Glick, Sean Kleier and Joanna Cassidy.

Odd Mom Out recently wrapped up its third (and apparently final) season on Sept. 13. It was Bravo's second original scripted series. The network recently renewed its first scripted series, Girlfriends Guide to Divorce for a fifth season and Imposters will return for Season 2 next year.