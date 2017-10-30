The official trailer has arrived for No Activity, a new comedy from the creative minds of Will Ferrell, Adam McKay and Funny Or Die.

The preview, which debuted on Monday, features two low-level cops who have spent way too much time together navigating the mundane aspects of the job. However, they'll soon find themselves in the throes of a major cartel drug bust. The series also follows two criminals who are mostly kept in the dark about their seedy operation, a pair of dispatch workers who don't get along and two Mexican tunnelers who, despite being strangers, are confined to a tiny space together.

The series stars Tim Meadows and Patrick Brammall, and features a star-studded list of guest stars including Ferrell, Mark Berry, Arturo Castro, Mackenzie Davis, Bridget Everett, Darren Gilshenan, Travis Guba, Jake Johnson, Sunita Mani, Jason Mantzoukas, Adrian Martinez, Jesse Plemons, Fred Pohl, Alex Rodriguez, Amy Sedaris, J.K. Simmons, Courtenay Taylor, Michaela Watkins and Daniel Zolghadri.

Star Trek: Discovery: Is a Romance Budding?

Season 1, which consists of eight episodes, heads to CBS All Access on Nov. 12 after Star Trek: Discovery concludes the first half of its inaugural season.

Check out the key art below.

No Activity Photo: CBS