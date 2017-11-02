Have you ever wondered what happens during the endless hours of a stakeout where nothing actually happens? CBS All Access' new comedy series, No Activity, is going to fill you in on the hilarious shenanigans that occur when it's just two people stuck in a cycle of boredom.

Set over the course of a major drug cartel bust, No Activity follows the misadventures of two low-ranking cops (Tim Meadows and Patrick Brammall) who spend way too much time together, two criminals who are kept in the dark, two dispatch workers who haven't really clicked and two Mexican drug tunnelers who get stuck in a space unsuitable for a pair of relative strangers.

"It's just people sitting around talking," executive producer and star Patrick Brammall says. "We did have kind of scripts, but not really. It's really just about the interaction between the comic performers."

When you're working with what seems to be a bare bones script that relies on a lot of improv, it's nice to know that you have an all-star cast you can rely on. In addition to Brammall, the series snagged Will Ferrell, Amy Sedaris, J.K. Simmons and more for its cast.

Ferrell's Funny or Die production company is behind the show, and from the trailer above, it looks decidedly funny.

Tim Meadows, No Activity Photo: Jared Mechaber, CBS

No Activity premieres Sunday, Nov. 12th on CBS All Access.