If you weren't entirely satisfied with the way things ended when The Vampire Diaries reached its series finale in March, then this little snapshot from Nina Dobrev makes for a nice alternative ending. The star of the CW series popped up on Instagram this weekend with a familiar face beside her: Paul Wesley, her longtime TVD co-star.

"NYC when it's snowing is full of serendipitous run ins and magical reunions," she wrote. "Like this one."

For those not in the know, The Vampire Diaries ended this year after eight seasons of immortal drama and romantic tension between Dobrev's character Elena, Stefan (played by Wesley) and Damon, played by Ian Somerhalder (with whom Dobrev also had an IRL romance for three years.)

Although Elena and Stefan were the original TVD OTP, the series ultimately signed off with a happy ending for Elena and Damon, while Stefan died heroically to save them both — a conclusion which most fans were okay with. But for die-hard Stelena shippers, this photo (and the accompanying mental image of Dobrev and Wesley frolicking hand-in-hand in a snow-draped cityscape) is probably as good as it gets when it comes to wish-fulfillment, so enjoy.