Netflix is being way harsh, Tai.

The streaming service is dropping the '90s classic Clueless next month. That means if you want to roll with the homies one last time, you better stream Clueless before the flick leaves Netflix on Feb. 28.

And to rub salt in the wound, Netflix is also dropping Save the Last Dance, the tear-jerker of a high school dance movie that gave us Kerry Washington teaching Julia Stiles how to say "slammin.'" Other notable titles leaving Netflix in February are Black Hawk Down, Clerks, There Will be Blood, Trainspotting and What's Eating Gilbert Grape.

Check out everything else leaving Netflix in February below.

Feb. 1

A.C.O.D.

An American Girl: Saige Paints the Sky

An Inconvenient Truth

Ashby

Black Hawk Down

Bratz Babyz: The Movie

Bratz: Super Babyz

Charlotte's Web 2: Wilbur's Great Adventure

Clerks

Elizabeth

Extract

Failure to Launch

Frida

Girls Just Want to Have Fun

Jackass 2.5

Lalaloopsy Girls: Welcome to L.A.L.A. Prep School

Last Holiday

Mission Impossible: III

Sahara

Save the Last Dance

Serving Sara

Star Trek: Nemesis

The Kite Runner

The Machinist

The Original Latin Kings of Comedy

There Will be Blood

Trainspotting

What's Eating Gilbert Grape

Feb. 7

Justin Bieber's Believe

Feb. 12

Grounded for Life: Seasons 1-5

Feb. 13

Scary Movie 5

The Nut Job

Feb. 15

Brothers in War

Chris Porter: Ugly and Angry

Closure

Exile Nation: The Plastic People

Jack Frost

I Am Not a Hipster

Plastic Paradise: The Great Pacific Garbage Patch

Prince of Broadway

Stephanie in the Water

The Man on Her Mind

Unlikely Animal Friends: Season 2

Feb. 16

Santa Claws

Somewhere

Feb. 17

Winnie the Pooh: A Very Merry Pooh Year

Feb. 19

Problem Child: Leslie Jones

Feb. 28

Clueless