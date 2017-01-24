Netflix is being way harsh, Tai.
The streaming service is dropping the '90s classic Clueless next month. That means if you want to roll with the homies one last time, you better stream Clueless before the flick leaves Netflix on Feb. 28.
And to rub salt in the wound, Netflix is also dropping Save the Last Dance, the tear-jerker of a high school dance movie that gave us Kerry Washington teaching Julia Stiles how to say "slammin.'" Other notable titles leaving Netflix in February are Black Hawk Down, Clerks, There Will be Blood, Trainspotting and What's Eating Gilbert Grape.
Check out everything else leaving Netflix in February below.
Feb. 1
A.C.O.D.
An American Girl: Saige Paints the Sky
An Inconvenient Truth
Ashby
Black Hawk Down
Bratz Babyz: The Movie
Bratz: Super Babyz
Charlotte's Web 2: Wilbur's Great Adventure
Clerks
Elizabeth
Extract
Failure to Launch
Frida
Girls Just Want to Have Fun
Jackass 2.5
Lalaloopsy Girls: Welcome to L.A.L.A. Prep School
Last Holiday
Mission Impossible: III
Sahara
Save the Last Dance
Serving Sara
Star Trek: Nemesis
The Kite Runner
The Machinist
The Original Latin Kings of Comedy
There Will be Blood
Trainspotting
What's Eating Gilbert Grape
Feb. 7
Justin Bieber's Believe
Feb. 12
Grounded for Life: Seasons 1-5
Feb. 13
Scary Movie 5
The Nut Job
Feb. 15
Brothers in War
Chris Porter: Ugly and Angry
Closure
Exile Nation: The Plastic People
Jack Frost
I Am Not a Hipster
Plastic Paradise: The Great Pacific Garbage Patch
Prince of Broadway
Stephanie in the Water
The Man on Her Mind
Unlikely Animal Friends: Season 2
Feb. 16
Santa Claws
Somewhere
Feb. 17
Winnie the Pooh: A Very Merry Pooh Year
Feb. 19
Problem Child: Leslie Jones
Feb. 28
Clueless