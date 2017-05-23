Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

June will see the premieres of two intriguing new Netflix series, GLOW (June 23) and Gypsy (June 30), as well as the return of favorites like Orange Is the New Black (June 9) and The Ranch (June 16).

Shows coming to the streaming service from outside include the most recent seasons of The 100 (June 1), Scandal (June 17), Grey's Anatomy (June 17), Quantico (June 14) and many more.

On the movie front, highlights include the Netflix original monster flick Okja (June 28), whose all-star cast includes Tilda Swinton, Jake Gyllenhaal and The Walking Dead's Steven Yeun; Stanley Kubrick's Vietnam classic Full Metal Jacket (June 1); and Halle Berry's Catwoman (June 1), so you can see for yourself whether or not it deserves its bad reputation.

The full list is below.

*Denotes available for download.

Orange Is the New Black

June 1

1 Night*

13 Going on 30*

Amor. com (Love. com)*

Arrow: Season 5*

Burlesque

Catfight*

Catwoman

Chingo Bling: They Can't Deport Us All*

Days of Grace*

Devil's Bride*

Full Metal Jacket

How the Grinch Stole Christmas*

Intersection: Season 2*

Kardashian: The Man Who Saved OJ Simpson*

Little Boxes*

Mutant Busters: Season 2*

My Left Foot*

Off Camera with Sam Jones: Series 3*

Playing It Cool*

Rounders*

Spring (Primavera)*

The 100: Season 4*

The Ant Bully

The Bucket List

The Queen*

The Sixth Sense*

Vice*

West Coast Customs: Season 3*

Yarn*

Young Frankenstein

Zodiac

June 2

Comedy Bang! Bang!: Season 5, Part 2

Flaked: Season 2 (Netflix original)*

Inspector Gadget: Season 3 (Netflix original)*

Los Últimos de Filipinas*

Lucid Dream (Netflix original)

Saving Banksy*

The Homecoming: Collection*

June 3

Acapulco La vida va*

Blue Gold: American Jeans*

Headshot*

Three*

Tunnel*

War on Everyone*

June 4

TURN: Washington's Spies: Season 3

June 5

Suite Française*

June 7

Disturbing the Peace*

Dreamworks' Trolls*

June 9

My Only Love Song: Season 1 (Netflix original)*

Orange Is the New Black: Season 5 (Netflix original)*

Shimmer Lake (Netflix original)*

June 10

Black Snow (Nieve Negra)*

Daughters of the Dust

Havenhurst*

Sword Master*

June 13

Oh, Hello On Broadway (Netflix original)*

June 14

Quantico: Season 2

June 15

Marco Luque: Tamo Junto (Netflix original)*

Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Season 4

Mr. Gaga: A True Story of Love and Dance*

June 16

Aquarius: Season 2*

Counterpunch (Netflix original)*

El Chapo: Season 1*

The Ranch: Part 3 (Netflix original)*

World of Winx: Season 2 (Netflix original)*

June 17

Grey's Anatomy: Season 13

Scandal: Season 6

The Stanford Prison Experiment*

June 18

Shooter: Season 1*

June 20

Amar Akbar & Tony*

Disney's Moana

Rory Scovel Tries Stand-Up For The First Time (Netflix original)*

June 21

Baby Daddy: Season 6

Young & Hungry: Season 5

June 23

American Anarchist*

Free Rein: Season 1 (Netflix original)*

GLOW: Season 1 (Netflix original)*

Nobody Speak: Trials of the Free Press (Netflix original)*

You Get Me (Netflix original)*

June 26

No Escape*

June 27

Chris D'Elia: Man on Fire (Netflix original)*

June 28

Okja (Netflix original)*

June 30

Chef & My Fridge: Collection*

Gypsy: Season 1 (Netflix original)*

It's Only the End of the World *

Little Witch Academia: Season 1 (Netflix original)*

The Weekend*