Netflix wants to bring you back to your childhood with a new Dark Crystal series.

Titled The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, the 10-episode series will be a prequel to Jim Henson's 1982 classic film. "When three Gelfling discover the horrifying secret behind the Skeksis' power, they set out on an epic journey to ignite the fires of rebellion and save their world," Netflix's description reads.

Now You See Me's Louis Leterrier will executive-produce and direct the series, with Javier Grillo-Marxuach, Will Matthews and Jeffrey Addiss writing and co-executive-producing. The film's original concept designer, Brian Froud, will create the new ensemble of creatures.

"The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance will combine the art of puppetry perfected by The Jim Henson Company, with Louis' vision, powerful storytelling and a mix of cutting-edge digital imagery and visual effects," said Cindy Holland, Vice President of Original Content at Netflix. "I can't wait for families around the world to see how we bring these unique characters to life."

"Louis Leterrier is passionate about the world of The Dark Crystal and has an incredible creative vision for the series. He brings this passion to every facet of the production as he leads the talented team of artists and writers that are bringing this entire universe to life," said Lisa Henson, CEO of The Jim Henson Company. "Netflix has a deep respect for my father's original work and the many people it inspired. They are the perfect partners to create this next epic chapter in The Dark Crystal story for new fans and the loyal fans who have waited so long for more adventures from this world."

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance will begin filming this fall in the U.K.