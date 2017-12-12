After dying so memorably and unexpectedly in the first season of Game of Thrones, Sean Bean is coming back to the small screen in a series where he keeps his head and other people are the ones being decapitated and dismembered, thank you very much.

According to a report from Variety, Netflix has nabbed the U.S. distribution rights for Bean's The Frankenstein Chronicles, a UK-produced drama that reimagines Mary Shelley's Frankenstein as a supernatural crime drama. The series has been well-reviewed in the U.K., so Netflix might have another hit on its hands.

Set in 1830s London, Bean plays John Marlott, a war veteran and river policeman who is thrown into the supernatural world after taking on the case of a corpse made up of body parts from different children. Soon, John Marlott discovers the horrific crime is entangled in a web of demonic forces and powerful figures in the political establishment.

A date for The Frankenstein Chronicles' arrival on the streaming service has not been announced, but Netflix's deal for the series includes the possibility of producing additional seasons if the show performs well.