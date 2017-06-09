Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

It's a streaming service to the rescue again!

Netflix just acquired its latest dark comedy pilot, Insatiable, Deadline reports. What's even more interesting than the premise -- a southern lawyer/beauty pageant coach takes on a bullied teenage girl as his next, big client -- is the fact that Netflix picked this pilot out of The CW's hands after they passed on it.

It's no surprise that The CW would pass on a dark comedy, considering No Tomorrow didn't exactly knock anyone off their feet last year. The teen-friendly network had a loaded development slate this year, and picked the action series Black Lightning and Valor to round out its male viewership and likely filled its comedy quota with Lucy Hale's Life Sentence. Apparently The CW loved Insatiable, but didn't feel like the tone fit its brand.

At Netflix, Insatiable is likely to undergo a few changes and lean into its darkly comedic roots and then some. The streaming network is expected to order 13 episodes of the series.

The cast for Insatiable includes Debby Ryan and Dallas Roberts, with Alyssa Milano in a recurring role.