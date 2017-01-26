Depressing comedy Love will return for Season 2 on March 10, Netflix announced Thursday. The streaming service dropped an accompanying video that makes the show look much more lighthearted than it actually is and teases a guest appearance by David Spade, of all people.

The Judd Apatow-produced series stars Gillian Jacobs and Paul Rust as Mickey and Gus, two deeply flawed Angelenos who have a... thing. Season 2 will pick up with Mickey and Gus trying to commit to having a defined relationship as they attempt to impose some structure on their chaotic lives.

Love premiered in February 2016 and earned very positive reviews, but was forgotten by year-end best-of time. Season 2 will have to work hard to re-insert itself into the conversation.

Love Season 2 premieres Friday, March 10 on Netflix.