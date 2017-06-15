A new Netflix documentary is taking a closer look at Hulk Hogan's lawsuit against the now defunct website, Gawker.

Nobody Speak will examine the fallout from the WWE Hall of Famer's 2016 courtroom win against the website for posting a snippet of his leaked sex tape. Hogan was rewarded $115 million in damages forcing Gawker to go bankrupt and subsequently shutter its doors. (Univision purchased its sister sites Jezebel, Deadspin and Gizmodo which are still up and running.)

Billionaire Peter Thiel's financial backing of the lawsuit raised questions about free speech and the First Amendment since he reportedly was looking for a way to silence the site after it publicly outed him in 2007.

The doc will also explore casino mogul Sheldon Adelson's secret purchase of Las Vegas Journal-Review, Nevada's largest newspaper known for its investigative reporting, which saw several of its top editors and reporters walk out shortly after the deal came to light.

"Donald Trump, Peter Thiel and other billionaires have been trying to undercut freedom of speech," a woman says in the video. The film will look at the relationship between these wealthy individuals and the press, and how legal actions from the former might affect free speech in the future.

Nobody Speak heads to Netflix on June 23.