After Kevin Spacey was accused of sexual misconduct, Netflix quickly halted production on House of Cards' sixth season, fired him from the series and the political drama went on hiatus until producers could figure out a way to proceed without Spacey as Frank Underwood.

All the while, though, the streaming network has been silent about the multiple allegations of rape waged against Danny Masterson, who stars on the Netflix comedy The Ranch. On Sunday, one of Masterson's four accusers approached a Netflix executive, Andy Yeatman, at a child's soccer tournament and confronted him about why Netflix hasn't taken any action against Masterson, according to The Huffington Post.

Unaware that he was speaking to one of Masterson's alleged victims, Yeatman told the woman that the service does take such allegations seriously, but that "we don't believe them," referring to the four accusers.

It was then that the woman revealed to Yeatman that she was one of Masterson's accusers. Yeatman later admitted to her that he had no control over the network's response to such allegations, but the victim reportedly insisted that they were true and that the service would regret disbelieving the accusers.

Netflix confirmed Yeatman's remarks in a statement, but clarified that the exec wasn't speaking for the company.

"While he was coaching a youth soccer match today, Mr. Yeatman ― a Netflix kids' programming executive ― was approached by a stranger who did not identify herself or explain her connection to Danny Masterson," the Netflix statement reads. "Mr. Yeatman's comments were careless, uninformed and do not represent the views of the company. Further, he would have no insights into decision making on The Ranch. We are aware of the allegations against Danny Masterson and we are following the current investigation, and will respond if developments occur."

The Los Angeles Police Department is currently investigating the allegations that Masterson violently raped four women in the early 2000s. The investigation has been on-going for almost a year and Masterson has denied all the accusations against him. In October, Netflix announced Masterson's comedy The Ranch would premiere new episodes on Dec. 15, spurring several petitions to have him removed or the show axed altogether.