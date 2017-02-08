Netflix has just released the first photos from their upcoming drama series 13 Reasons Why.

Based on the young adult novel of the same name, 13 Reasons Why tells the story behind Hannah Baker's decision to commit suicide. Before her death, Hannah recorded 13 tapes, each of them explaining a reason why she decided to end her life. The tapes are then passed along to 13 of her high school classmates, each of whom played a role in Hannah's death.

Selena Gomez serves as an executive producer on the series, which premieres Friday, March 31 on Netflix. The cast includes Katherine Langford as Hannah, Kate Walsh as Hannah's mother, Dylan Minnette as one of her classmates Clay and Miles Heizer as Hannah's former friend Alex.

Check out the first look at 13 Reasons Why below!