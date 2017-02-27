Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

We're going to meet someone from Pride's (Scott Bakula) past soon on NCIS: New Orleans: his old friend Rita Devereaux, who is played by Chelsea Field, Bakula's real-life wife.

Rita used to accompany Pride on the piano back in his singing days. But their, ahem, harmony was more than musical.

We'll first meet Rita, a D.A. and Reserve Navy Commander in the JAG Corps, in the March 7 episode, when she becomes connected to cases Pride is investigating. In the next episode, while the NCIS team hunts for a highly skilled Special Ops Marine who has assaulted six men in a bar, Pride and Rita will reconnect.

Catch up on all this week's Mega Buzz!

If this exclusive photo is any indication, it looks like Bakula and Field's actual chemistry is going to translate pretty well to the screen, huh?

Chelsea Field as ADA and Reserve Navy CDR JAG Corps Rita Devereaux and Scott Bakula as Special Agent Dwayne Pride, NCIS: New Orleans

Crave scoop on your favorite TV shows? E-mail questions to mega_scoop@tvguide.com or drop us a line at Twitter.com/TVGuide.

(Full disclosure: TVGuide.com is owned by CBS.)