NCIS: New Orleans has songstress Sheryl Crow on Tuesday's episode, performing two new songs (!) from her new album Be Myself. In this behind-the-scenes clip, Crow and members of the cast share their excitement over her appearance and, as Lucas Black puts it, their rare opportunity to jam out instead of chasing bad guys (or in his case, ducking fraudulent baby mamas).

"This experience of working on NCIS has been really fun because I get to do what I do, which is play music," says Crow, whose songs "Halfway There" and "Roller Skate," are featured in the episode. "They may be acting but they seem like they like the song. That's always fun."

It's probably a lot more fun than what Agent Pride (Scott Bakula) and the gang will be doing in the episode: listening in on a wiretap of that shady Mayor Hamilton (Steven Weber), whose dirty deeds are getting closer and closer to being exposed.

NCIS: New Orleans airs Tuesdays at 10/9c on CBS.

(Full disclosure: TVGuide.com is owned by CBS.)