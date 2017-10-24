This week's NCIS: New Orleans will see Sebastian Lund (Rob Kerkovic) pushed the furthest he's ever been after clocking his first kill in the field.

During a foot chase with a high-profile fugitive, he opens fire and lands a deadly blow -- one that is sure to come with serious consequences. In this exclusive clip, Pride (Scott Bakula) reassures Sebastian, who seems shaken up as his gun is taken away to be stored in evidence. The forensic examiner insists he saw a gun on the suspect but the others can't seem to find anything to support that claim.

The episode finds Sebastian placed on administrative leave as the FBI investigates whether or not the shooting was justified. The stress from the incident will take a heavy toll on him, causing him to rethink his role with the team.

"He's never killed a person before. It's sobering and it makes him question whether he's cut out for NCIS or not," executive producer Brad Kern told TV Guide ahead of the new season.

The big question is whether he was right about the gun, or if he made a huge mistake.

Watch the drama unfold when NCIS: New Orleans airs Tuesday at 10/9c on CBS.

(Full disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS.)