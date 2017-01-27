Next Tuesday, NCIS: LA star Daniela Ruah and NFL commentator Boomer Esiason will co-host CBS' annual Super Bowl Greatest Commercials special, this year exploring the theme "Bigger is Better vs. Less or More."

The special will feature 10 of the most memorable Super Bowl spots of all time, as chosen by voters who weigh in through cbs.com, with Ruah and Esiason counting down the commercials before naming an overall winner. (Voting is open now.) It will also include the world premiere of new Super Bowl ads from GoDaddy and Buick, as well as an interview with Cindy Crawford to commemorate the 25th anniversary of her iconic 1992 Pepsi commercial.

But to give fans an early look, the co-hosts decided to try their hands at a re-enactment of model Adriana Lima's sultry Victoria's Secret ad. Check it out in the video above.

Super Bowl Greatest Commercials 2017 airs Tuesday, Jan. 31 at 9/8c on CBS.

