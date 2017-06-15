NBC is about to launch your favorite new obsession: The Olympic Channel.

On July 15th, a channel exclusively devoted to all-star American athletes will launch under the NBCUniversal umbrella, and it will be available to AT&T, DirecTV, Spectrum, Comcast, Verizon and Altice subscribers as well as streaming sites like Hulu and Youtube TV.

"We are thrilled to partner with the IOC and USOC in launching the Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA this summer, with high-quality, world championship programming featuring U.S. stars such as Katie Ledecky right out of the starting blocks," NBC Olympics President Gary Zenkel told The Hollywood Reporter. "[The channel] will allow fans to connect more closely than ever with the stories and successes of America's favorite Olympic Sports athletes."

As the name of the channel suggests, the Olympic Channel will focus on former and hopeful American Olympians as they train and compete in the Olympics "off season" -- spoiler alert: there is no off season when you're an Olympian.

They'll also reach deep into the archives to air past Olympics and performances. Fingers crossed we get an entire documentary based on Nancy Kerrigan's historic 1996 vault, where she managed to win a medal on an already-injured ankle.