Summer is nearing and NBC has released its summer schedule to get you through the impending heat waves.

On the reality front, Jennifer Lopez launches her new dance competition World of Dance at the beginning of May. America's Got Talent returns at the end of that month with Tyra Banks stepping in as host. The live shows will last two hours as the search for America's most talented person continues. If more extreme sports are your style, you only have to wait until June 12 for the return of American Ninja Warrior; you can check out the the sophomore season of Spartan: Ultimate Team Challenge immediately after.

NBC's summer hospital drama, The Night Shift, returns on June 22, three days before the highly anticipated premiere of thriller Midnight, Texas, based on the best-selling novel by Charlaine Harris.

Check out NBC's full schedule below.

World of Dance -- Monday, May 8 at 10/9c

America's Got Talent -- Tuesday, May 30 at 8/7c

World of Dance -- Tuesday, May 30 at 10/9c (Time slot premiere)

The Carmichael Show -- Wednesday, May 31 at 9/8c

American Ninja Warrior -- Monday, June 12 at 8/7c

Spartan: Ultimate Team Challenge -- Monday, June 12 at 10/9c

Little Big Shots: Forever Young -- Wednesday, June 21, 8/7c

The Wall -- Thursday, June 22 at 8/7c

The Night Shift -- Thursday, June 22 at 9/8c

Midnight, Texas -- Tuesday, July 25 at 10/9c

Hollywood Game Night -- Monday, Aug. 7 at 10/9c

Saturday Night Live: Weekend Update -- Thursday, Aug. 10 at 9/8c

Marlon -- Wednesday, Aug. 16 at 9/8c

