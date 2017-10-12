Most people are obsessed with catching all their favorite shows' premieres in the fall, but those of us clued into the goings on of the entertainment industry know that fall is also when new projects start to go into development at the major networks. NBC's latest pet project? A reboot of Blue Crush.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, NBC is teaming with Imagine TV to reboot the popular 2002 surf movie. This updated version of the story might not have Michelle Rodriguez or Kate Bosworth, but it will dig into deeper issues islanders typically face.

The description reads as follows: In the wake of a tragic accident, a surfer works to revive her career and bring pride to a local community threatened by commercialism and dangerous surf politics. Even in paradise, you never know what chaos is brewing inside the barrel.

The script is being written by Hannah Schneider (Reign). She'll also double as executive producer alongside Imagine's Brian Grazer and Francie Calfo.

In a world full of reboots and revivals, Blue Crush is an interesting choice that might be just different enough to set itself apart from the crowd.