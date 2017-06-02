Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

Today is National Donut Day! The humble donut is far and away TV's favorite breakfast pastry, and has been an obsessed-over food on many TV shows, most famously Twin Peaks and The Simpsons, but also Dexter, Gilmore Girls and Sex and the City. There's even a show on CBS right now that's set in a donut shop!

Donuts are one of the only things that can put Parks and Rec's Ron Swanson (Nick Offerman) in a lighthearted mood. A microwaved donut is one of the best things in the world for 30 Rock's Liz Lemon (Tina Fey). And Rory Gilmore (Alexis Bledel) once ate nothing but donuts for two days.

As Homer Simpson once said (many, many times), "Mmm, donuts."

After this video gets you in the mood for a crueler, head to Krispy Kreme, Dunkin' Donuts, Tim Hortons or any of these participating donut purveyors for a coffee and a free glazed or jelly or old-fashioned or whatever your congested heart desires.