Nathan Fielder finally found enough people who don't know how to use Google to fill up another season of his fake business improvement show Nathan for You, so it's returning for a long-awaited fourth season on Sept. 28.

On Comedy Central's semi-fake reality show, Fielder poses as a consultant who promises to help real struggling small businesses make more money via elaborate gimmicks that make sense and are completely insane at the same time. His most famous is the legendary "Dumb Starbucks," which skirted copyright law and created a fully operational coffee shop in Los Angeles mocking the mega-chain. The show should get an exhibit in the MoMA for being extraordinary performance art.

Season 3 ended in fall 2015, and the show has taken a long break. But Comedy Central announced Thursday that the show will return with a catch-up special with former guests called Nathan For You: A Celebration Special on Thursday, Sept. 21 at 10/9c, followed by the Season 4 premiere on the following Thursday, Sept. 28 at 10/9c.

Season 4 will include an "asexual" computer repair shop, Nathan taking on Uber on behalf of cabbies and helping a man reunite with his long-lost lover, which may be a terrible mistake.

The season will conclude with a two-hour season finale that Comedy Central promises will be "unlike anything that has been broadcast on television before," which probably is not an exaggeration given the history of the show. Remember when he pulled off a stunt where a robot threatened to pull down his pants in front of children unless he could escape from some handcuffs in time?

Nathan for You Season 4 premieres Thursday, Sept. 28 at 10/9c on Comedy Central.