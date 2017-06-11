Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

Netflix's A Series of Unfortunate Events will be welcoming a handful of new faces for its second season, the cast and show-runners announced during the company's FYSee event in Los Angeles, California this weekend.

Alongside regular stars Neal Patrick Harris and K. Todd Freeman, as well as Season 2 star Alfre Woodard, executive producer Barry Sonnenfeld revealed the list of newcomers to the new season, along with juicy character tidbits about who they'll portray.

Nathan Fillion, best known for his work in Castle and who recently starred in a buzzy recurring role on Modern Family, joins the cast as Jacques Snicket, who is the brother of Patrick Warburton's Lemony. Sonnenfeld pointed out that Fillion has previously worked with Neil Patrick Harris, as the two co-starred in the 2008 musical comedy mini-series Dr. Horrible's Sing-Along Blog.

Given the darkly humored nature of that project, we should be in for a treat once these two reunite on-screen.

Meanwhile, Arrested Development and Veep alum Tony Hale will play a character named Jerome Squalor, whose wife may or may not become a love interest to Neil Patrick Harris' Olaf.

Lucy Punch, whose TV credits include Ben and Kate and a brief stint on New Girl, will play Esme Squalor, "who's perhaps a love interest for Olaf, we don't know for sure," per Sonnenfeld. Which almost definitely means that they're going to hook up.

Sonnenfeld also revealed, "Sarah Rue has a season-long arc and she's fantastic, she starts out as a librarian and goes on to perhaps better things. And Roger Bart, who we just finished filming, who's a brilliant Broadway actor, who plays Vice Principal Nero in the first two episodes I just directed ... and he almost makes Olaf seem like a nice guy -- sane."

A Series of Unfortunate Events is expected to return to Netflix for its second season in 2018.