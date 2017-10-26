Nathan Fillion just can't put his crime-solving days behind him.

If you've missed watching Nathan Fillion tackling a murder of the week since Castle's untimely end, prepare to see him back at it with more hilarious precinct shenanigans on ABC next year. Fillion is set to lead a new show from former Castle showrunner Alexi Hawley called The Rookie, which has been ordered straight to series by ABC.

The Rookie follows the story of John Nolan (Fillion), the oldest rookie in the LAPD. At an age where most are at the peak of their career, Nolan cast aside his comfortable, small town life and moved to L.A. to pursue his dream of being a cop. Now, surrounded by rookies 20 years his junior, Nolan must navigate the dangerous, humorous and unpredictable world of a "young" cop, determined to make his second shot at life count. Inspired by a true story.

We won't necessarily be covering murders every week (rookies are no detectives), but it will be nice to see Nathan Fillion stretch his comedic muscles in a familiar-ish setting again.