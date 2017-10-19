Nashville is headed back to CMT in January, and we've got our first look at the new Season.

In true Nashville fashion, the only thing thicker than the country twang is Juliette's (Hayden Panettiere) latest bout of drama. Season 6 looks like it's going to deliver a nice, little breakdown for her. "I don't want your money, I don't want your attention, and I sure as hell don't want your love!"

Is it just us or do those sounds like some killer song lyrics?

She's not the only one dealing with drama as Deacon (Charles Esten), Jessie (Kaitlin Doubleday), Avery (Jonathan Jackson), Maddie (Lennon Stella) and Daphne (Maisy Stella) are each juggling love, friendship, family and fame.

Meanwhile, Gunnar (Sam Palladio) is rockin' a killer new hair do, but we're not sure he can pull off platinum blonde. Let's leave that to Scarlett (Clare Bowen), okay?

Nashville returns on Thursdays in January 2018.