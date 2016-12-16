Thursday's "sneak peek" premiere of Nashville Season 5 revealed that Juliette (Hayden Panettiere) survived the plane crash she was in, but she appears to be paralyzed from the waist down.

Though Juliette's keeping her condition a secret from her fans and the public at large for now, a new full-length trailer indicates that she might not be able to maintain the façade -- and her injuries are starting to take a significant toll on her personal life as well, starting with her relationship with Avery (Jonathan Jackson).

"You just push people away, because god forbid you might ever need anyone!" a frustrated Avery thunders at his baby mama at one point.

Nashville is finally getting better with age

Elsewhere in the season preview, Will (Chris Carmack) faces tempting distractions as he tries to maintain his relationship with Kevin (Kyle Dean Massey); Scarlett (Clare Bowen) and Gunnar (Sam Palladio) clash while making a music video; Maddie's (Lennon Stella) new boyfriend may be bad news; and Rayna (Connie Britton) wants to reinvent herself as an artist by recording a concept album with Deacon (Charles Esten) -- but she also has more pressing matters to think about, like the fact that someone is apparently stalking her.

Check out the full trailer above.

Nashville's two-hour Season 5 premiere of Nashville airs Thursday, Jan. 5 at 9/8c on CMT. The "sneak peek" premiere is currently available on Hulu, as all new episodes will be the day after broadcast.