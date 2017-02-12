Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

The 48th annual NAACP Image Awards took place on Saturday evening in Pasadena, Calif., where host and black-ish star Anthony Anderson seized on an opportunity to wax political from his platform before his show scooped up five prizes.

"I want to thank Donald Trump for expanding my vocabulary. I don't do things big anymore -- I do things bigly," he joked. "I don't lie to folks anymore. I'm merely providing alternative facts."

Anderson wasn't the only honoree of the evening to take a potshot at the president; The Daily Show host Trevor Noah joked, "The room is so black it looks like a photo negative of the Trump administration."



Anderson won comedy actor for the third year in a row, as did his show for comedy series. On the film side, Hidden Figures won two awards for motion picture and lead actress for Taraji P. Henson, while Beyonce scored five wins in the music categories.

Here's a full list of the television wins at the 2017 NAACP Image Awards. Check out all the winners here.

Outstanding Comedy Series



Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series



Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series



Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series



Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series



Outstanding Drama Series



Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series



Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series



Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series



Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

WINNER: Naturi Naughton - Power (Starz)

Amirah Vann - Underground (WGN America)

CCH Pounder - NCIS: New Orleans (CBS)

Cicely Tyson - How To Get Away with Murder (ABC)

Lynn Whitfield - Greenleaf (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network)



Outstanding Television Movie, Limited Series or Dramatic Special

WINNER: The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story (FX)

American Crime (ABC)

Confirmation (HBO)

Roots (History)

The Night Of (HBO)



Outstanding Actor in a Television Movie, Limited Series or Dramatic Special

WINNER: Courtney B. Vance - The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story (FX)

Cuba Gooding Jr. - The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story (FX)

Jeffrey Wright - Confirmation (HBO)

Malachi Kirby - Roots (History)

Sterling K. Brown - The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story (FX)



Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie, Limited Series or Dramatic Special

WINNER: Regina King - American Crime (ABC)

Anika Noni Rose - Roots (History)

Audra McDonald - Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill (HBO)

Emayatzy Corinealdi - Roots (History)

Kerry Washington - Confirmation (HBO)



Outstanding News / Information - (Series or Special)

WINNER: BET Love and Happiness White House Special (BET)

AM Joy with Joy Reid (MSNBC/NBC News)

StarTalk with Neil deGrasse Tyson (National Geographic Channel)

Stay Woke (BET)

Unsung: Sugarhill Gang (TV One)



Outstanding Talk Series

WINNER: Steve Harvey (Syndicated)

SuperSoul Sunday (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network)

The Real (Syndicated)

The Talk (CBS)

The View (ABC)



Outstanding Reality Program/Reality Competition Series

WINNER: Iyanla: Fix My Life (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network)

Little Big Shots (NBC)

Mary Mary (WE tv)

The Voice (NBC)

United Shades of America (CNN)



Outstanding Variety (Series or Special)

WINNER: 2016 Black Girls Rock (BET)

Celebrity Family Feud (ABC)

Lemonade (HBO)

Lip Sync Battle (Spike TV)

The Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards 2016 (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network)



Outstanding Children's Program

WINNER: An American Girl Story - Melody 1963: Love Has to Win (Amazon)

All In With Cam Newton (Nickelodeon)

Doc McStuffins (Disney Junior)

K.C. Undercover (Disney Channel)

The Lion Guard (Disney Junior)



Outstanding Performance by a Youth (Series, Special, Television Movie or Limited-series)

WINNER: Marsai Martin - Black-ish (ABC)

Emyyri Crutchfield - Roots (History)

Hudson Yang - Fresh Off The Boat (ABC)

Lonnie Chavis - This Is Us (NBC)

Miles Brown - black-ish (ABC)



Outstanding Host in a News, Talk, Reality, or Variety (Series or Special) - Individual or Ensemble