The MTV Video Music Awards are coming later this month, and ahead of the Aug. 27 airdate, MTV has announced the first round of performers for the annual music awards show.

Host Katy Perry will pull double duty as a musical performer. Other performers will include Miley Cyrus, Lorde, the Weeknd, Game of Thrones star Ed Sheeran, Fifth Harmony, Jared Leto's band Thirty Seconds to Mars and "Stitches" singer Shawn Mendes. Additional performers will be announced at a later date. Do you think MTV will be able to convince Justin Bieber to stop praying for a night and come do "Despacito" and "I'm the One?"

The show will be the first VMAs with gender-neutral awards, an innovation first introduced at the MTV Movie and TV Awards earlier this year. Categories will not be split into male and female, and the Moonman trophy is now a Moon Person.

Kendrick Lamar leads the list of nominees with eight nods for the video for his song "Humble." The Weeknd and Perry are tied for second with five each.

The 2017 MTV Video Music Awards will air live on Sunday, Aug. 27 at 8pm ET/PT, the same night as the Game of Thrones Season 7 finale. Good luck, MTV.