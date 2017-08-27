The mother of Heather Heyer, the woman who was killed in Charlottesville, Virginia two weeks ago after a white supremacist drove into a crowd of counter-protestors, will make an appearance at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday.

In a statement (via Entertainment Weekly), she said, "Since my daughter Heather Heyer's death two weeks ago I have committed myself to making her death count. That is why I am launching the Heather Heyer Foundation. I can think of no better platform to promote this foundation to the world than at the MTV's Video Music Awards. It's going to be an honor for me to be presenting the Best Fight Against the System award there tonight."

She added, "When they first asked me I hadn't realized how far-reaching Heather's message had been. I was a bit skeptical. 'What do you want a 60-year-old woman on your show for?' I didn't realize how many people were paying attention. But now I've realized this is bigger than Heather, this is bigger than me. This is something that touches people everywhere, the idea that you can stand up and be counted, that you have it within you to be that hero, so I feel like I have an obligation to share that."

Heyer's death spurred a nation-wide conversation about the state of America and the dangers of extremist groups like the KKK and neo-Nazis. Bro famously delivered a memorial speech that championed her daughter's message of unity.

Bro will be presenting the "Best Fight Against the System" award, for which there are six nominees: Logic ft. Damian Lemar Hudson for "Black SpiderMan," The Hamilton Mixtape for "Immigrants (We Get the Job Done)," Big Sean for "Light," Alessia Cara for "Scars To Your Beautiful," Taboo ft. Shailene Woodley for "Stand Up/Stand N Rock #NoDAPL," and John Legend for "Surefire."

This is but the latest politically resonant move made by the MTV VMAs this year. The network also invited transgender military members to the show, shortly after the Trump administration announced its intention to ban transgender men and women from joining the United States military.

The 2017 MTV Video Music Awards will air live on Sunday, Aug. 27 at 8pm ET/PT.