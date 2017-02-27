What the heck happened at the the 89th Academy Awards Sunday? Apart from the candy-dropping and truckload of tourists showing up out of nowhere, the Oscars got its biggest "Wait, what?!" of all-time when presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway mistakenly said La La Land had won Best Picture. In fact, the winner was Moonlight.

Naturally, the entire Internet went berserk reacting to what's going to be one of the most infamous pop culture moments of all time. And it wasn't just your run of the mill Twitter user, either; celebrities got in on the action, sharing memes and jokes about the moment.

Check out some of the most notable reactions in the video above, and congratulations to the cast and crew of La La Land. We mean, Moonlight.