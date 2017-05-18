The team behind CBS' hit comedy Mom has donated their entire Emmy campaign budget to Planned Parenthood.

On Thursday, the show's co-creator Chuck Lorre and star Allison Janney revealed they had made a $250,000 donation to Planned Parenthood rather than spend the money on a campaign, Variety reports. The news comes as the Senate is considering passing the American Health Care Act, which would block low-income patients from going to Planned Parenthood for preventive care (including cancer screenings and birth control).

In addition to contributing their Emmy campaign budget, Janney and Lorre are encouraging people to make their own donations through a special link established for the Mom campaign.

"In Los Angeles County alone, we answer approximately 2,000 calls each day from people asking us for help," Sue Dunlap, president-CEO of Planned Parenthood Los Angeles, said in a statement to Variety. "Across the country, millions of women and men are relying on Planned Parenthood health centers for their basic care -- like birth control, life-saving cancer-screenings, and STD testing and treatment. We are committed to being here for them, no matter what. Generous support from our community fuels this work, and we are honored that the team behind Mom is launching this campaign at this critical time."

Janney has been a very vocal supporter of Planned Parenthood for years and her co-star Anna Faris is an active supporter of the Global Alliance to Prevent Premature and Stillbirth. Lorre also has a long record of supporting health care organizations, including establishing a family health center in his father's honor at the Venice Family Clinic.

In its first three seasons, Mom earned five Emmy nominations. Three of those nods have been for Janney, resulting in two wins for Best Supporting Actress. For the first time, Janney will be competing in lead for this year's race for Mom's fourth season.

(Full disclosure: TVGuide.com is owned by CBS.)