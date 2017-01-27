The O.C. actress Mischa Barton was hospitalized on Thursday after a domestic disturbance at her home in West Hollywood, TMZ first reported.

Barton was in her backyard exhibiting signs of psychiatric distress when the police were called. The actress was then willingly taken to a hospital for evaluation. According to People, she was "speaking in coherent sentences" by the time police arrived.

TVGuide.com has reached out to Barton's representative for comment.

Barton was involuntarily committed in 2009 for what she described in 2013 as a "full-on breakdown." She rose to fame as a teenager for her role as Marissa Cooper on the Fox teen drama The O.C. from 2003 to 2006. More recently she appeared on Dancing with the Stars, unfavorably comparing the experience to The Hunger Games.