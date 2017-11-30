Netflix has officially renewed David Fincher's criminal profiler series Mindhunterfor a second season, the streaming service announced on Thursday.

The renewal was expected, as Fincher had talked openly about his plans for Season 2 (it will focus in part on the Atlanta child murders of 1979-1981), and the show premiered last month to strong reviews.

Mindhunter stars Jonathan Groff, Holt McCallany and Anna Torv as two FBI agents and a professor who research serial killers to get a better understanding of how they think in order to catch them. Newcomer Cameron Britton has also sparked great praise for his chilling performance as the serial killer Ed Kemper. The drama, which is inspired by a real criminal profiler, is set in the late 1970s in the early days of the discipline of criminal profiling. The series was created by Joe Penhall.

No word yet on a premiere date or episode count for Season 2, but we do at least have some theories as to what role the BTK Killer, who appeared in enigmatic asides throughout Season 1, will play moving forward.

Mindhunter Season 1 is now streaming on Netflix.