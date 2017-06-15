On Wednesday's Tonight Show, Jimmy Fallon took Miley Cyrus down to the subway beneath Rockefeller Center to perform, but there was a twist -- they would be busking while disguised as a country band. So they put on cowboy hats and big sunglasses and started performing Dolly Parton's "Jolene" accompanied by a guitarist and a bucket drummer.

A big crowd gathered because it sounded really good (and cameras pique peoples' curiosity), and at the end of the song, Fallon took off his disguise to reveal his true identity to cheers from the commuters. Then he introduced Cyrus, and the cheers for her could probably be heard all the way upstairs in Studio 6B.

Afterwards, they performed Cyrus' old hit "Party in the U.S.A.," which is a better fit for a subterranean dance party than "Jolene." It's a great song, dude. Even punks love it.