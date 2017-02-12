Sean Douglas wins coolest date for the 2017 Grammy Awards. Everyone else can hang it up.

Douglas, who first came to notoriety at the 2015 Golden Globes as "Michael Keaton's Hot Son," returned the favor to his famous dad by bringing the actor to the Grammys on Sunday night. Douglas was nominated for Best Country Song for penning "Die a Happy Man" for crooner Thomas Rhett; he lost to Tim McGraw's "Humble and Kind," written by Lori McKenna.

The father and son looked very dapper indeed with their fitted black tuxedos on the red carpet as they made their way to the Staples Center for the night of performances and celebrating the biggest names in music.

Keaton is not nominated this year for an Academy Award, despite getting raves for his turn as McDonald's creator Ray Kroc in The Founder. What does that mean? This might be viewers last chance this award season to soak up an appearance by the veteran actor and his hot son on a red carpet.

This might be the first time you've heard Douglas' name, but it is probably not the first time you've heard of his work. The songwriter also penned Jason Derulo's "Talk Dirty" and "Wiggle," as well as Demi Lovato's power ballad "Heart Attack." He's also worked with the likes of Nick Jonas, the Backstreet Boys and Fifth Harmony.

Douglas is 33 years old and, unfortunately, has been married since 2014. Still, we appreciate him bringing his super hot dad (and super hot self) to red carpets for viewing pleasure. It's awesome they have a family that supports each other like this.

