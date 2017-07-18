Sookie (Melissa McCarthy) and Michel (Yanic Truesdale) may have been bitter rivals and frenemies on Gilmore Girls, but Melissa McCarthy and Yanic Truesdale are actually the cutest friends in real life.

The former co-stars staged a mini Gilmore Girls reunion today, when they discovered they were both discovered they were vacationing in Greece. Truesdale posted a photo of them together on Instagram, which paired nicely with a previous photo of him reading Lauren Graham's book, "Talking as Fast as I Can."

I love when this happens! By coincidence, we both booked a vacation at the same time in Greece! #magicaltiming #bestvacations A post shared by Yanic Truesdale (@yanic_truesdale) on Jul 18, 2017 at 10:16am PDT

Catching up on my reading in Greece. At last a vacation! Proud of my friend Lauren for her funny and entertaining new book! #talentedactress #friendship #bestvacations A post shared by Yanic Truesdale (@yanic_truesdale) on Jul 16, 2017 at 9:30am PDT

A similar instance occurred in 2016 while Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life was still being filmed without McCarthy's involvement. The picture fan the flames of angry fans who were determined to get McCarthy and their beloved Sookie into the revival.

Fans got their wish a few weeks later when Netflix announced that McCarthy would make a small cameo in one of the four 90-minute episodes.

Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life is available for streaming on Netflix.