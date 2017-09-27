Meghan Trainor's plan for world domination seems to be going swimmingly.

ABC announced today that Trainor will executive produce a new musical girl group drama called Broken Record. Trainor will also provide original music for the fictional band to perform on screen. Who better to write a few girl power anthems than a grammy-winning pop artist, right?

Broken Record will follow the story of a girl group called The Candies. After breaking up nine years ago, the girls are reunited on the anniversary of their breakup for an unexpected encore after a tragic event pulls them all back together. The girls are described as "women of a certain age," which in the entertainment industry typically translates to late 30s or early 40s -- you know, a totally OK age to be outside the confines of Los Angeles.

Given that these ladies will be an older group of performers than the 23-year-old Trainor, it will be interesting to see if she attempts to mature her style of music to better fit the age and tone of this fictional girl group.