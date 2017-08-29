Now Playing Me, Myself and I: How Three Actors Play the Same Character

CBS' new fall comedy Me, Myself & I has added a few more familiar faces to its ranks. Ed Begley Jr. and Tia Mowry have joined the sitcom in recurring roles.

Taking place at three different times in the life of Alex Riley, Me, Myself & I will examine the defining moments in Alex's life as a 14-year-old in 1991 (as played by Jack Dylan Grazer), as a 40-year-old in present day (as played by Bobby Moynihan) and as a 65-year-old in 2042 (as played by John Larroquette).

Begley will recur as the future version of Alex's step-brother, Justin, who grows up to be the governor of California. In the '90s, Justin will be played by Christopher Richards.

In wonderful '90s synergy, Mowry will play Wendy, the wife of Jaleel White's character, Darryl, in the present day.

Me, Myself & I will premiere on Monday, Sept. 25 at 9:30/8:30c on CBS.

