Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

Peter Parker is coming back once again, and TVGuide.com has your first look.

Marvel's Spider-Man will premiere this summer on Disney XD and will provide a fresh take on the web-slinger's origin story. 15-year-old Peter Parker gets bitten by a radioactive spider and develops superpowers, which he uses to fight crime. But as he begins his superhero adventures, he learns that with great power comes great responsibility.

In this exclusive clip, the first one released from the new series, Spidey battles the Scorpion, and you can tell it's early in his run as Spider-Man because he doesn't have his costume yet -- just a blue and red hoodie, a balaclava and a pair of goggles.

Marvel's Spider-Man is an animated reboot of the Spider-Man story. Disney XD's last Spider-Man series, Ultimate Spider-Man, ended in January.

Take a look at Spider-Man's new key art.

Marvel's Spider-Man

Marvel's Spider-Man will premiere later this summer on Disney XD.