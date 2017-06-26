Marvel's Inhumans is heading to television this fall with a superhero-sized premiere.

ABC announced that the hour-long comic series will debut on Friday, September 29 with back-to-back episodes. If you're not willing to wait that long, however, the premiere will also play in IMAX theaters around the country for two weeks, starting on September 1. After that, the rest of the season will air only on ABC.

Based on the comic series of the same name, the story centers on a royal family that includes Black Bolt, the King of the Inhumans, who has the ability to destroy entire cities with his voice. A military coup forces the family to split up and they quickly escape to Hawaii. Now, they must reunite in order to preserve their way of life before it's too late.

The series stars Anson Mount as Black Bolt, Iwan Rheon as Maximus, Serinda Swan as Medusa, Eme Ikwuakor as Gorgon, Isabelle Cornish as Crystal, Ken Leung as Karnak, Sonya Balmores as Auran, Mike Moh as Triton, and Ellen Woglom as a character to be named.

Marvel's Inhumans premieres Friday, September 29 at 8/7 on ABC.